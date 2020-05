Video Archive

In the second half of the show Lynn will be joined by Jasmine Hughes from Pittsburgh City Paper. Before she calls in Lynn is talking about the documentary "AKA Jane Roe" which will premiere on Friday. In the documentary Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in Roe v. Wade, reveals that she was paid to change sides in 1995. She is also discussing stigma survivors of Covid-19 are now facing.