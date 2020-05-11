 Lynn Cullen Live - 5/11/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/11/20

A tweet thread detailing the chaos at a local Olive Garden yesterday made Lynn chuckle, and she's sharing it first thing today. It turns out that Mother's Day has caused events like that to happen all over. The cops were called to handle crowds at a local Red Lobster. Then there was a reopening of a Cape Cod ice cream shop that closed again after only a day due to the harassment, and crowds workers faced on that single day.

