Lynn Cullen Live - 5/04/21

Lynn and Susan are talking about some of the topics of the day. They are discussing the attempted murder by a Chicago man who drove his truck into a group of people. Lynn has watched Nomadland and really enjoyed it and thought it was brilliant. Susan on the other hand is binge watching Married at First Site television series, she feels it is an interesting social experiment. Plus the Facebook Oversite Board will decide tomorrow if Donald Trump will continue to be banned from Facebook.

