Lynn Cullen Live - 4/7/20

Video Archive

Lynn is being joined by Susan from Green Bay once again today. The first thing they are discussing is the Wisconsin primary election. The governor tried to get the primary moved to a safer date. The state Supreme Court denied that request, and the federal Supreme Court upheld the decision. This decision makes people decide whether they must do their civic duty to vote or abide by the stay at home order and keep themselves safe. They are also talking about auto insurers Allstate and American Family Insurance giving refunds due to the Coronavirus effecting the amount people are driving. It's estimated they will be returning close to $800 million.