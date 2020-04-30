Lynn Cullen Live - 4/30/20

Video Archive
Lynn is discussing a couple of stories that are interesting her. First is the death of the man in Arizona who drank fish tank cleaner. It is now being investigated by homicide detectives. Also, the Wall Street Journal had a story about beloved local restaurants closing during the Covid-19 shutdown. The Original Hot Dog Shop in Oakland was heavily featured in the piece. She is also sharing her experience of watching the Public Theater's The Apple Family performed through Zoom.
