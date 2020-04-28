 Lynn Cullen Live - 4/28/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/28/20

Lynn and Susan are talking about the difficulties facing children learning from home at this time. They are also discussing a court ruling from a case in Detroit where students sued the state of Michigan for being negligent towards their literacy education. This is the first time that it has been ruled that American public school students have a constitutional right to an adequate education. In other news there is the story about an California official that was forced to resign after he threw a cat out of the frame during a zoom meeting.

