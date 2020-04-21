 Lynn Cullen Live - 4/21/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/21/20

Governors planning to reopen their states is the first topic Lynn and Susan are discussing today. They are also talking about the small business stimulus plan funds going to large restaurant chains like Ruth Chris Steakhouse instead of the small business it was intended to support. Fear of hospitals is also something they are covering. Many people aren't going to the emergency room when they normally would due being scared of Covid-19.

