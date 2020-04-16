Lynn Cullen Live - 4/16/20

Video Archive

Sally Wiggin will be joining Lynn later in the show. Before she gets here Lynn is talking about how yesterday was the single deadliest day in not only the United States but the world, over 2,000 Americans died from Covid-19. She is also covering the protests over social distance orders, which have taken place in Michigan and Ohio. A change of terms is also being discussed. Instead of saying social distancing, we should be saying physical distancing. It's believed to be a better description of what we are being asked to do, not to stop socializing, but to stop being physically close to others.