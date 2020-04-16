 Lynn Cullen Live - 4/16/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/16/20

Audio & Video Archive

By

Video Archive

Sally Wiggin will be joining Lynn later in the show. Before she gets here Lynn is talking about how yesterday was the single deadliest day in not only the United States but the world, over 2,000 Americans died from Covid-19. She is also covering the protests over social distance orders, which have taken place in Michigan and Ohio. A change of terms is also being discussed. Instead of saying social distancing, we should be saying physical distancing. It's believed to be a better description of what we are being asked to do, not to stop socializing, but to stop being physically close to others.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Lynn Cullen Live - 4/15/20

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/15/20

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/15/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/15/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/14/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/14/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/13/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/13/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/9/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/9/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/8/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/8/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/7/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/7/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/6/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/6/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/2/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/2/20
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in Podcasts

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/15/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/15/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/14/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/14/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/13/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/13/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/8/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/8/20

By Lynn Cullen

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation