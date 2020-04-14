Lynn Cullen Live - 4/14/20

Video Archive
Last Tuesday Susan was sharing how extremely upset she was over the Wisconsin primary election taking place during this dangerous time with Lynn. Today she is in a much better mood now that the results have been released. The Democratic challenger for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Jill Karofsky, upset the conservative incumbent. They are also discussing state rights, Bernie Sanders endorsing Joe Biden, and much more.
