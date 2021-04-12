Lynn Cullen Live - 4/12/21

Video Archive
Lynn is talking about today's parents: "American parents just constantly, and needlessly, exhaust themselves dreaming up activities for their kids when all they have to do is live their normal productive lives and let the kids come along, learning as they go." Also on today's show, this weekend, Lynn became engulfed in something that she never thought she’d take interest in… The Masters Tournament! Why? Find out on Lynn Cullen Live!
