Lynn Cullen Live -4/1/21

Video Archive

Lynn is giving some updates on what she talked about yesterday. In two weeks Covid-19 vaccine distribution will open up in PA. If you want a vaccine you will be able to get one. Corporations are finally speaking out against Georgia's new voting laws. There is even talk of moving the MLB All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to the new laws. Then there is the latest in the dueling obituaries Lynn shared previously. Yesterday there was another story about Antonietta Costa.