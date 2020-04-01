Lynn Cullen Live - 4/1/20

Video Archive
Lynn is starting off today wondering why Governor Wolf isn't shutting down the entire state of Pennsylvania? While in general she feels Wolf has done a pretty good job, this is one point she is questioning his decision making about. Wolf has extended the Stay at Home order in many counties, but not all are under the order. She is also discussing reporters being pulled from the White House daily briefings, and the continued dropping of the Stock Market.
