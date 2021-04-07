Lynn Cullen Live - 4/08/21

Video Archive

It’s the Pirate’s Home Opener and Lynn has a question: “What are the republican faithful supposed to do in terms of sports?!” After boycotting the NFL, NBA, and now MLB, there’s not many games left that they can attend. Other topics she’s discussing: Yahoo Answers is on its way out, new variants of the Croronavirus, problems in the Republican Party, and so much more! Listen to today’s episode of Lynn Cullen Live.