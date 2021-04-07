Lynn Cullen Live - 4/07/21

Video Archive
Lynn’s talking about MLB’s decision to move the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver Colorado over Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws. Former Pittsburgh Pirate, Steve Blass had this to say: “I’m proud to have been a member of Major League Baseball for taking that stance because it’s not the easiest one. There’s probably a lot of sponsorship money involved. But I’m glad. Roberto Clemente would have been glad, too.”
