Lynn Cullen Live - 3/9/21

Lynn's sister Susan is joining her today. They are covering a wide range of topics. The 'first dogs' have been back to Delaware, as a result of Major having trouble adapting to life in the White House. A popular thing in the Netherlands has come to the US to help combat pandemic loneliness, cow cuddling. The CDC has said that vaccinated people can hug and gather indoors without masks safely. While many women during the pandemic have stopped wearing makeup, men's cosmetic sales have been soaring.

