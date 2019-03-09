Lynn Cullen Live - 3/9/19

Video Archive

Lynn is back after a week in California. It's been a busy news week. Super Tuesday has come and gone. CONVID-19 is now in many states, and in fact while Lynn was there California declared a state of emergency. New York City has said that shutting down schools will be a last result, due to the number of homeless students it has. Closing schools, and other community gathering places however is one of the suggestions to slowing down the spread of diseases like this one. What could happen, and how the government will handle this situation is one of the major topics today.