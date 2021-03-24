Lynn Cullen Live - 3/24/21

Video Archive

Life seems to be returning to some semblance of what it was before. Schools are starting to reopen, states are lifting some of restrictions, restaurants are increasing dine in numbers, and on a sad note we've had two mass shootings in the past week. Lynn is also talking about the new 10 year plan for the Post Office, which will slow down delivery and increase cost. Then there is David Leonhardt's most recent piece discussing the difference between US media covering of Covid-19 compared to science journals, and international media.