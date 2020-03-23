 Lynn Cullen Live - 3/23/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/23/20

The good news for the day is the birth of the two eaglets in the Hays Pittsburgh nest. For some much needed stress relief you can watch the eagle family on the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania's website. http://aswp.org/pages/hays-nest

Lynn is fearing that Dr. Fauci might be sidelined soon. He gave an interview discussing how he is trying to get the White House to listen to the facts about CORVID-19. She is also asking that listeners take a more active role with her during the show. She is by herself, and would love to hear from you.

