Lynn Cullen Live - 3/19/20

Video Archive

Spring arrives tonight! That is at least something to be happy about. Lynn is also taking a moment to complain about group texts. We all want to keep in touch with loved ones, but it can quickly get out of hand, and before you know it you're getting messages from a bunch of people you don't know. She is wondering when the government will stop asking people and companies to do things, and move toward demanding or mandating. The question of whether or not CORVID-19 can spread through mail or ordering food delivery is also something that has been brought up.