Lynn Cullen Live - 3/18/20

Lynn is discussing soap to start things off today. We've been hearing a lot about how important it is to wash your hands. It turns out that the shape of the soap molecule is why it's so effective with dealing with the COVID-19 molecule. The IRS has extended the tax deadline for three month. Taxes are now not due until July. Libraries in the area have closed for the next few weeks, and just like the state liquor stores people rushed to many in order to stock up.

