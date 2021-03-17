 Lynn Cullen Live - 3/17/21 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/17/21

Audio & Video Archive

By

Video Archive

The Atlanta area spa shootings is the first story Lynn is discussing today. Eight people have been killed, six of whom are Asian women. Authorities are still trying to determine if these were hate crimes. The number of anti-Asian racist incidents has continued to rise during the pandemic. Lynn is also talking about the show Finding Your Roots, and a recent episode featuring Ava DuVernay. In Georgia, corporations are standing up against the new voter restriction laws. Coca-Cola, and Home Depot are just two of the companies based in the state voicing opposition.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Lynn Cullen Live - 3/16/21

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/16/21

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/16/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/16/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/15/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/15/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/11/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/11/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/10/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/10/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/9/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/9/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/8/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/8/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/4/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/4/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/3/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/3/21
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/28/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/28/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 9/5/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 9/5/19
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 17-23, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/16/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/16/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/15/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/15/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/11/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/11/21

By Lynn Cullen

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation