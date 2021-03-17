Lynn Cullen Live - 3/17/21

Video Archive

The Atlanta area spa shootings is the first story Lynn is discussing today. Eight people have been killed, six of whom are Asian women. Authorities are still trying to determine if these were hate crimes. The number of anti-Asian racist incidents has continued to rise during the pandemic. Lynn is also talking about the show Finding Your Roots, and a recent episode featuring Ava DuVernay. In Georgia, corporations are standing up against the new voter restriction laws. Coca-Cola, and Home Depot are just two of the companies based in the state voicing opposition.