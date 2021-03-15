 Lynn Cullen Live - 3/15/21 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/15/21

The Grammy Awards were last night. Lynn watched some of the broadcast. While it keeps her in touch with popular music it also leaves her feeling her age. Her insights on what she saw is where she is starting the show. Mister Rogers, and Robert Bianca won Best Historical Album for "It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers." Lynn is also sharing a local obit that brought a smile to her face, and an article on grandparents not meeting their grandkids born during the pandemic in person which features her sister-in-law discussing how she hasn't met in person either of her grandchildren.

