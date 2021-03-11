 Lynn Cullen Live - 3/11/21 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 3/11/21

By

Lynn is discussing the possibility of returning to 'normal.' It seems that some are extremely excited, while others don't want to everything to go back to the way it was before. Some good news, Merrick Garland has been confirmed as Attorney General. The $1.9 trillion relief bill has also passed, and Biden is expected to sign it tomorrow. Lynn is taking the time to talk about some of the major elements of bill such as the child tax credit, it's aid for pensions, and the cost of healthcare.

