Lynn Cullen Live - 2/8/21

The Super Bowl bored Lynn so much that she didn't watch the entire game. Out of what she did see there were only a few commercials she feels to need to discuss. The one that she was most stunned by was the Jeep ad with Bruce Springsteen. She was also surprised to see Sesame Street characters in a commercial. The one she liked most is the GM electric car commercial with Will Ferrell. It actually made Lynn laugh out loud. Something else that made her laugh is the obituary of Margaret Marilyn DeAdder written by her political cartoonist son. On a more serious note Lynn is sharing an article written by a CNN photojournalist about his experience at the Capitol on January 6th.