Lynn Cullen Live - 2/5/20

Video Archive

Lynn is starting today with things that made her smile. Yesterday she saw a tweet about someone surprised to see JuJu Smith-Schuster in a laundromat. His response was "So just cuz I’m in the nfl I can’t use a laundromat? Smh haha." The whole exchange made Lynn like him even more. She is also talking about jazz great Joshua Redman coming to the August Wilson Center.

Lynn didn't actually watch the State of the Union last night, but has heard that Billy Porter gave his own State of the Union address. She is looking forward to watching that later. In the last half of the show Ryan Deto will join Lynn to hopefully keep her talking about non-depressing and smile inducing topics.