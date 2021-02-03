 Lynn Cullen Live - 2/3/21 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 2/3/21

As the Super Bowl approaches epidemiologists are concerned that it might be a super spreader event. We are just now seeing numbers of Covid-19 cases drop again, but the worry is that watch parties will reverse this progress. Lynn is talking about the latest coronavirus news and, vaccine distribution to kick things off today. She is also discussing Dana Milbank's latest piece in the Washington Post, Obama's s whistle, and much more.

