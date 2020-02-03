 Lynn Cullen Live - 2/3/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 2/3/20

Lynn is sharing her thoughts on the different parts of the Superbowl; the game, the half-time show, and the commercials. She is also talking about the official decision to not have witnesses at the Impeachment trial, and whether or not she is planning to watch tomorrow night's State of Union address. Lynn is strongly recommending people watch the South Korean film 'Parasite.' Bob Shane of the Kingston Trio died last week, and he is the obit of the day.

