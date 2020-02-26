 Lynn Cullen Live - 2/26/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 2/26/20

There was another Democratic debate last night. Lynn watched most of it, and is giving her thoughts. She is talking about the reactive force that seems prevalent in American politics right now. In frightening news the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that spread of the corona virus to the US is inevitable. The uplifting story of the day is about a man who fell and broke his hip while cutting the grass. Later in the day the EMTs who picked up the man returned to finish his yard-work.

