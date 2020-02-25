Lynn Cullen Live - 2/25/20

Video Archive

Lynn and Susan are starting off today telling dog stories. They are also remembering Katherine Johnson, one of the amazing NASA mathematicians highlighted in the book/movie Hidden Figures. She died yesterday at the age of 101. Then there is the news that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, has been working to weed out officials who aren't loyal to Trump. Harvey Weinstein was also found guilty in two charges of sexual assault marking this a landmark case for the #MeToo movement.