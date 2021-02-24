Lynn Cullen Live - 2/24/21

Video Archive

The big news is the terrible car accident with Tiger Woods yesterday. Lynn was surprised that CNN went to this breaking story, and never went back to any of the other events happening during the day like the Congressional, and Cabinet confirmation hearings. Lynn is also discussing the violent America, those who seem to be in a constant state of rage and fear. A group in Maine, Beacon for Sovereignty is disrupting vaccine sites, and in Pawlet, VT a man has bought a large plot of land and turned it into a weapons training site without any permits.