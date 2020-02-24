Lynn Cullen Live - 2/24/20

Video Archive

The results of the Nevada primary, and the possibility of Bernie Sanders being the Democratic candidate are Lynn's first topics. Last week a NBC poll on the most unpopular qualities for a presidential candidate to have include being a socialist, having a heart attack in the last year, and being over 70 years old , all three of which apply to Sanders. In addition she is discussing the most recent opinion pieces from David Brooks in the New York Times, and Terry Sullivan in Wall Street Journal. Coming from two different sides, both opinions are interesting to hear.