Lynn Cullen Live - 2/22/21

Lynn is starting off the week by talking about some of the little stories that caught her eye. The local high school sports coverage keeps showing photos of players not properly wearing masks. It's making her question the enforcement of these mask regulations. She is also talking about a Metropolitan Diary submission about a woman who had a fish fall on her from the sky. Along the same lines of falling from the sky, there is the plane engine parts that fell in Denver. It's amazing that no one was injured. On a more serious note Lynn is discussing the Supreme Court rejecting Trump's attempt to shield his taxes from the New York DA, and CPAC.