Lynn Cullen Live - 2/20/20

Last night's debate was certainly more lively than the past ones, but Lynn isn't sure it was helpful. Her main opinions are that Bloomberg was awful, and Warren won the debate based on performance. She is also talking about Richard Grenell's appointment as acting Director of National Intelligence. Locally the August Wilson Center will be opening an permanent exhibit showcasing Wilson's life and writing process.
