Lynn Cullen Live - 2/2/21

Video Archive

It's Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, so we're in for six more weeks of winter. Really, we're always in for six more weeks of winter according to the calendar. Lynn is discussing with Susan how this past year has felt like Groundhog Day the movie, and how it seems that all this isolation is effecting the way our brains are functioning. They are also talking about various topics including Tony Bennett's Alzheimer's, Jeopardy after Alex Tribek, Mitch McConnell's latest moves, and the concept of holding people accountable.