Lynn Cullen Live - 2/18/21

Video Archive

Texas is still suffering, but it looks like Ted Cruz has gone to Cancun. Lynn is talking about the latest from the storm. Officials in the state have begun blaming wind turbines on the failure of Texas power grids, despite wind power only being a very small fraction of the power supply. Beta O'Rourke however, has been a major force helping as many as possible. In addition Lynn is discussing the death of Rush Limbaugh, and his impact on radio, and American society.