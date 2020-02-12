 Lynn Cullen Live - 2/18/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 2/18/20

The Federal Judges Association is planning an emergency meeting after the DOJ's interference in the Roger Stone case. That's the first topic of discussion for Lynn and Susan today. The endorsement of Heather Kass for PA House by the Allegheny County Democratic Committee over Jess Benham has many in an uproar. Then there is the suggested inclusion of tampons in the upcoming Tennessee sales tax holiday that has lawmakers worried it will be abused.

