Lynn Cullen Live - 2/17/21

Video Archive

Lynn's heart goes out to those who are suffering the extreme weather with no heat in Texas, and other locations. This is a human issue, but it also a governmental issue. It turns out that Texas power companies are not required to have a supply buffer which the majority of others do across the country. In other upsetting news, the mayor of Colorado City, Texas told residents to fend for themselves, and that only the strong would survive. Lynn is also remembering Bernard Lown, the inventor of the heart defibrillator. Years ago Lynn interviewed him about a book he had written, and that book had a huge impact on her.