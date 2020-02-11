Lynn Cullen Live - 2/11/20

Video Archive
Today is the New Hampshire primary, and that's the first topic of discussion for Lynn and Susan. At this moment both are liking Klobuchar as a possible candidate. They are also talking about the ACLU's Campaign for Smart Justice, which is fighting for bail reform. The Conservative Political Action Conference chairman has recently said that he is afraid for Mitt Romney's physical safety if he attends the conference.
