Lynn Cullen Live - 2/10/20

Video Archive

Lynn is spending a bit of the show talking about last night's Oscars. The opening number by Janelle Monae was a tribute to Mr. Rogers, and featured Pittsburgh's own Billy Porter. In addition she is talking about Lindsey Graham's statements defending of the firing of Alexander Vindman. Then there is the altered video of Nancy Pelosi ripping up the State of the Union during the giving of the speech, instead of afterwards like it actually happened. Both Facebook and Twitter are refusing to take the altered video down.