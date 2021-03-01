Lynn Cullen Live - 3/1/21

Video Archive
Lynn is starting the week talking about time. The passage of time as we enter March, and the concept of time travel. In good news Governor Wolf is expected to move teachers into the 1A vaccine category, and 94,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be headed to Pennsylvania. In addition, Lynn is discussing various elements of CPAC including the stage design, Hyatt's response, and the gold statue.
Audio Only Archive
Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.