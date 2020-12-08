Lynn Cullen Live - 12/8/20

Video Archive<
Lynn's sister Susan is joining her today. They are starting off discussing a former Israeli space security chief saying extraterrestrials exist. They are also talking about the news that the Trump administration passed on the chance to buy more vaccine doses from Pfizer. Then there is the upcoming Georgia runoff election. It has just been announced that Cobb County will be opening fewer than half early poling places in Cobb county.
Audio Only Archive
Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.