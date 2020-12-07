Lynn Cullen Live - 12/7/20

Video Archive

In one week the Electoral College will meet and vote to make Joe Biden the 46th President. Lynn is discussing this fact, and a Washington Post survey of all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate. Out of all those surveyed only 27 acknowledged Biden's victory. She is also talking about Covid-19. Later today Governor Wolf, and Dr. Levine are expected to give an update. The numbers in the area are still going up, so we're waiting to hear if there are new restrictions. The obituary of Dr. Marvin J Farr from Kansas who died of Covid-19 caught Lynn's eye. In it his family slams anti-maskers.