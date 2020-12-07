 Lynn Cullen Live - 12/7/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/7/20

Audio & Video Archive

By

Video Archive

In one week the Electoral College will meet and vote to make Joe Biden the 46th President. Lynn is discussing this fact, and a Washington Post survey of all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate. Out of all those surveyed only 27 acknowledged Biden's victory. She is also talking about Covid-19. Later today Governor Wolf, and Dr. Levine are expected to give an update. The numbers in the area are still going up, so we're waiting to hear if there are new restrictions. The obituary of Dr. Marvin J Farr from Kansas who died of Covid-19 caught Lynn's eye. In it his family slams anti-maskers.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Lynn Cullen Live - 12/3/20

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/3/20

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/3/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/3/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/02/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/02/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/1/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/1/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/30/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/30/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/5/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/5/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/4/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/4/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/3/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/3/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/2/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/2/20
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/22/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/22/19
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 2- 8, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/3/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/3/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/1/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/1/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/02/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/02/20

By Lynn Cullen

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation