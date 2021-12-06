Lynn Cullen Live - 12/6/21

Video Archive

“You may say, ‘there it is, there’s the media being a neutral body just as they should be.’ No, because one of these men is an actual functioning working president. The other is a white nationalist grifter, intent on destroying our democracy, and media give him the same type of media coverage as the no-nonsense, hardworking Joe Biden?” – Lynn Cullen on a study that finds the media coverage of Joe Biden has been just as negative as coverage of Trump