Lynn Cullen Live - 12/3/20

Video Archive
After public outcry the Allegheny County Jail has restored it's policy which allows inmates to receive physical books. Lynn is glad to hear this news, especially at this time where inmates are confined to their cells most of the day due to the pandemic. She is also talking about traveling nurses who are helping fight Covid-19 from state to state; why they do it, what their lives look like, and the dangers they face.
Audio Only Archive
