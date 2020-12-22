 Lynn Cullen Live - 12/22/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/22/20

Audio & Video Archive

By

Video Archive

Interesting Yiddish terms is where Lynn is starting the conversation with Susan today. Due to the weather Lynn wasn't able to see the Jupiter and Saturn conjunction last night, but Susan was. They are talking about how you might still be able to see it over the next few days if the sky is clear. Another interesting event that is catching their attention is the blood of St Gennaro, which failed to liquefy this year. The last time it failed was 1980, and Catholics believe it's an omen of bad things to come.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Lynn Cullen Live - 12/21/20

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/21/20

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/21/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/21/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/16/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/16/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/15/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/15/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/14/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/14/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/10/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/10/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/9/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/9/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/8/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/8/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/7/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/7/20
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/22/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/22/19
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/21/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/21/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/16/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/16/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/14/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/14/20

By Lynn Cullen

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation