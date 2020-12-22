Lynn Cullen Live - 12/22/20

Video Archive

Interesting Yiddish terms is where Lynn is starting the conversation with Susan today. Due to the weather Lynn wasn't able to see the Jupiter and Saturn conjunction last night, but Susan was. They are talking about how you might still be able to see it over the next few days if the sky is clear. Another interesting event that is catching their attention is the blood of St Gennaro, which failed to liquefy this year. The last time it failed was 1980, and Catholics believe it's an omen of bad things to come.