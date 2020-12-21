 Lynn Cullen Live - 12/21/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/21/20

We are a month away from the inauguration, and Lynn can't imagine what may happen between now and then. One rare thing we know will occur is a celestial event tonight - Jupiter and Saturn's great conjunction. The planets will be close enough to each other that they will be appear like a single bright star. This hasn't happened sinced 1623. Lynn is also talking about the overnight removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from the Capitol. A statue of civil rights leader Barbara Johns will be put up in its place.

