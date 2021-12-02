 Lynn Cullen Live - 12/2/21 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/2/21

By

Video Archive

“These same justices who are so concerned, in yesterday’s arguments, with the life of an unborn fetus, not so much concerned with the life of a grown viable woman. Yet this is a court that is overwhelmingly pro-gun, pro-death. In a country that is ravaged by the damage that guns cause. Four dead in Michigan. Students. Those are children. Why are those children’s lives, and so many like them, not seemingly precious to these same pro-life types?” - Lynn on the Supreme Court considering overturning Roe v. Wade

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Lynn Cullen Live - 12/1/21

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/1/21

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/1/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/1/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/30/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/29/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/29/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/29/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/24/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/24/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/23/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/23/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/22/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/22/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/18/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/18/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/17/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/17/21
More »
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 1- 7, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/1/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/1/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/29/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/30/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/29/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/29/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/23/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/23/21

By Lynn Cullen

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation