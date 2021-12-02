Lynn Cullen Live - 12/2/21

Video Archive

“These same justices who are so concerned, in yesterday’s arguments, with the life of an unborn fetus, not so much concerned with the life of a grown viable woman. Yet this is a court that is overwhelmingly pro-gun, pro-death. In a country that is ravaged by the damage that guns cause. Four dead in Michigan. Students. Those are children. Why are those children’s lives, and so many like them, not seemingly precious to these same pro-life types?” - Lynn on the Supreme Court considering overturning Roe v. Wade