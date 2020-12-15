Lynn Cullen Live - 12/15/20

Video Archive

The passage of time is the first topic Lynn and Susan are discussing. Many of us are wishing to fast forward right now, but we don't know what is coming. They are also talking about a black North Carolina student who was expelled after his mother complained about the way his school was studying August Wilson's 'Fences.' Despite her love for obituaries, Lynn is sharing some of her peeves with the wording used. Then there is the Joseph Epstein op-ed calling for Dr. Jill Biden to stop using her title.