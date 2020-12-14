Lynn Cullen Live - 12/14/20

Video Archive

Today is the day of the Electoral College Vote. Lynn is discussing what will happen today, and how it compares to what has happened in the past. She is also discussing the number of Covid-19 deaths in the United States. In the past nine months, more Americans have died of Covid-19 than all of WWII. Over the weekend Trump supporters held the Jericho March in DC. The night ended in violence with multiple people being stabbed.