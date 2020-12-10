Lynn Cullen Live - 12/10/20

Video Archive

The death of actor David Lander, Squiggy from 'Laverne & Shirley', is where Lynn is starting the show. A listener sent her a message about a lovely interview she did with Lander, unfortunately she doesn't remember it at all. This has her thinking about how we remember history. Along the same lines is a story in the New York Times about the true story of Johns Hopkins, the namesake of the university and hospital. She is also talking about the new measurement of Mount Everest. It is now more than two feet higher than previous measurements.